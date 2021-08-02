Chathu Rashmini

#DailyUI #013 - E-Commerce Shop

#DailyUI #013 - E-Commerce Shop
It's my daily UI design #013; E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)
Sberries is an e-commerce online store which sells delicious strawberries and products made by strawberries.

Tool used: Adobe XD

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
