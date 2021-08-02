Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ohnorr

#DailyUI 007 Settings Page

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 007 Settings Page art social app settings page illustration app dailyui ui design branding
Download color palette

"Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)" p.s: the settings page of the previous post btw, dim and light mode, feel free to zoom in :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like