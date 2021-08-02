Rachel Wildberger

Branding - Light & Space Collective

Branding - Light & Space Collective
Light & Space Collective is a shared space for alternative medicine and the branding follow the communal values and culture. The creative direction represents an embrace through community, and health benefits of sunny desert days and crisp desert nights. The color palette is a full Joshua Tree state of mind, designed for Light & Space Collective. The soft warm tones are inspired by wild sunsets and dust on your boots.

Creative Direction
Brand Identity
Brand Guidelines
Website

