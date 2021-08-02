Ohnorr

#DailyUI 006 A User Profile

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 006 A User Profile social app art illustration app ui dailyui design branding
Download color palette

"Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!) " p.s: An app where you share art you're done with or working on idk idk, pls zoom in :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like