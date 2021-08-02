Logo Design - Uptown.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Uptown, located in Pa'ia Hawai’i, was set out to create a bistro, art space, and lifestyle shop inspired by its tropical paradise surroundings. They came to me to create an eclectic and diverse branding that could interchange throughout the environment. The branding had to empower the past of Pa'ia while also allowing for a visual identity that let their customers explore and feel the Aloha spirit of the community.
Brand Identity
Print Collateral
Iconography