Logo Design - Uptown.

Uptown, located in Pa'ia Hawai’i, was set out to create a bistro, art space, and lifestyle shop inspired by its tropical paradise surroundings. They came to me to create an eclectic and diverse branding that could interchange throughout the environment. The branding had to empower the past of Pa'ia while also allowing for a visual identity that let their customers explore and feel the Aloha spirit of the community.

Brand Identity

Print Collateral

Iconography