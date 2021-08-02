Outshift
Outshift Agency

Smart TV

Outshift
Outshift Agency
Outshift for Outshift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart TV tv show movie youtube hulu app netflix smart tv dashboard ux ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone. I wanted to try my take on a dashboard for Smart TVs since it's a platform I've never explored, so this was a fun little evening project.

Feedback is always welcome. :)

--
Logo credits goes to the respective owners.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Outshift Agency
Outshift Agency
Fully remote digital design agency.
Hire Us

More by Outshift Agency

View profile
    • Like