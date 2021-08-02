Rachel Wildberger

Package Design - Creative Bath Design

For Creative Bath Design’s packaging I created a vibrant design system, focusing on a monochromatic color scheme for each style and scent.

​The package makes the products easily distinguishable with a peak-a-boo window to see into the bag to show off each custom leaf sculpted bath bomb.

Brand Identity
Brand Guidelines
Packaging
Print Collateral
Website Design
Marketing

