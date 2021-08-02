Corporete Business Card

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi!
I am Hasib Rana.I am a creative graphic designer.I have 3 years experience in this field.I enjoy every step of the design process.I am an expert in Photoshop & illustrator to do social media post design,banner design,business card design,flyer design,logo design,brochure design and many more.I hope,I will fully satisfy you.Thank you.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
hasibrana2530@gmail.com |
Thank You.