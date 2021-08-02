Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alej

Strawberries

Alej
Alej
  • Save
Strawberries digital illustration digital digital painting digital art procreate ios ipad painting vector vector art emoji illustrations graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Painting the strawberry emoji on my iPad, using Procreate. 🍓

Alej
Alej

More by Alej

View profile
    • Like