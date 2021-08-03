Instrumental Workflows

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey, there peeps!
I hope everyone is staying safe with the current climate of things,
Happy to share one of my concept explorations regarding a node-based visual scripting interface.
The exploration dives into the idea of how contextual intentions could work with scripting nodes and be tuned to their particular use cases, Ie, how do the interactions of that particular node inform the nature of its use case, furthermore, how are the animations in question, responsive to the node itself as from a UI perspective, node designs are agnostic when in relation to size.
This was of personal exploration of mine, I hope you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.
Have a productive week ahead!
Cheers!
