Made a playlist featuring a weird mix of some angsty, ethereal, and strong women of the 90s, 00s, and today.
🎨 Process
MESHY LIPSSS. This was a challenge because I love using gradient mesh but have never tried making actual shapes out of it. It started completely nowhere near where it ended up (originally intended it to be a neon sign).
🔦 Closer Look
Added a little x-ray vision, my favorite part was seeing how little or how much goes into something.
✨ Inspiration
A Promising Young Woman goes to Milkbar.
🎧 Listen
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3eSMulTNBLdYFNkVOP1v6N?si=5df4d5e046d342f0