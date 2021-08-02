Made a playlist featuring a weird mix of some angsty, ethereal, and strong women of the 90s, 00s, and today.

🎨 Process

MESHY LIPSSS. This was a challenge because I love using gradient mesh but have never tried making actual shapes out of it. It started completely nowhere near where it ended up (originally intended it to be a neon sign).

🔦 Closer Look

Added a little x-ray vision, my favorite part was seeing how little or how much goes into something.

✨ Inspiration

A Promising Young Woman goes to Milkbar.

🎧 Listen

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3eSMulTNBLdYFNkVOP1v6N?si=5df4d5e046d342f0