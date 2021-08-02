Avery Elias

Alate Venture Fund Investment Branding Style Guidelines

Alate Venture Fund Investment Branding Style Guidelines
Sneak peak into the brand guidelines for Alate, a Toronto-based venture fund that invests in early stage, real estate technology companies setting out to solve complex problems facing the real estate sector.

Scope:
— Discovery & Strategy
— Logo System
— Typography & Colour
— Brand Guidelines
— Iconography
— Image treatments
— 5-page website design

Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

