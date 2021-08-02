Adriana Maz

Magic Mondays

Hoping your Mondays are more magic and less manic.

Cover art of a new playlist for those long commutes ✨

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1AskNWpdVGZVra47CTfUCL?si=faac7b8d92854431

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
