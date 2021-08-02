Pío Roulet

Maratón UI / Sign up

Pío Roulet
Pío Roulet
  • Save
Maratón UI / Sign up super hero super heroe sign up ux ui design
Download color palette

Maratón UI - Sign up
The challenge was to design a sing up page for users to register on a superheroes website and find tasks to complete and help people.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Pío Roulet
Pío Roulet

More by Pío Roulet

View profile
    • Like