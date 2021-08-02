Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mochamad Arief

Soldier of Cat

Mochamad Arief
Mochamad Arief
  • Save
Soldier of Cat playful adorable pet design illustration animal logodesign logo mascot military soldier neko paw cat
Download color palette

Logo design of cat wearing army helmet and holding shotgun.

Ready made logo for sale. Available on: https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=549496

Mochamad Arief
Mochamad Arief

More by Mochamad Arief

View profile
    • Like