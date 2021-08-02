Oh Joon Ho

VORTEX - Sound Waves Device

Sound waves devices emit sound waves that marine life dislikes and induce them to leave the cleaning area.

These functions prevent marine life from eating microplastics and prevent accidents that enter the drone during cleaning.

