The Running Contraption

The Running Contraption vector graphic design sticker logo illustration running club
this is how i see my running peers from Peninsula Running Proj. during our annual happy hour run ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

the rolling contraption is used in the badge design dedicated to this run: https://dribbble.com/shots/16163639-2019-Booooze-Run

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
