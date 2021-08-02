🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
FoodPanda Logo animation Design 3D into 2D Design
If this Animation is Slow you can check this on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124639205/FoodPanda-Logo-animation-Design-3D-into-2D-design
Feel free to Contact:
hazik.maqsood1@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/huzi_artist/
Thank you please appreciate for this work :)