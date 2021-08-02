Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mr.Ramon Studio

Logo Bundle. Volume 2.0. First Edition

🌿 20 Editable Logos. Logo Bundle. Volume 2.0. First Edition 👑

This Logo pack contains 20 different logo templates in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop file format.
With this files, you can edit the font, colors, images or sizes.

With the Kit you can create a unique logo for any kind of business: From like a bakery, a restaurant or a barber shop up to big brands within minutes, just using the editable premade logos or create from design elements and icons.

You can enjoy by easy editing & free to use on any of your projects. You’ll have access to your item right after purchasing.

👇 This Product Includes:
• Adobe Illustrator Files
• Adobe Photoshop Files
• EPS Files
• Editable Fonts

Download:
CreativeMARKET
FontBUNDLES
EpicPXLS
CreativeFabrica
Crella
ArtStation

    • Like