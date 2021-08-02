GRNGLD Crypto Wallet App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello dribblers, hope you're all doing okay.
GRNGLD is a tech eco-focused startup company that uses blockchain technology through cryptocurrency to address climate change issues.
This is a few screens of the mobile wallet app concept I designed, which is intended to :
* Create a P2P trading platform for users
* Generate virtual cards for users to be able to make payments
* Non-fungible tokens
and a whole lot more.
Visit https://www.grngldx.com to learn more (we're working on redesigning the website), join the Telegram (https://t.me/grngld) or Discord (https://discord.gg/YtAPBWAz) channel(s) to learn more.