GRNGLD Crypto Wallet App

GRNGLD is a tech eco-focused startup company that uses blockchain technology through cryptocurrency to address climate change issues.

This is a few screens of the mobile wallet app concept I designed, which is intended to :

* Create a P2P trading platform for users

* Generate virtual cards for users to be able to make payments

* Non-fungible tokens

and a whole lot more.

