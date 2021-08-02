Joe Wilper

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash drawing fresco adobe fresco portrait cash country music orange black johnny cash
The man in black. And White.

With Orange. Because prison.
Done in adobe fresco.

Illustrator and Designer. Not necessarily in that order.

