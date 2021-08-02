ThinSeed

Saien — Clothing Brand Logo Design

ThinSeed
ThinSeed
  • Save
Saien — Clothing Brand Logo Design design custom logo wordmark logotype modern logo minimal logo clothing logo clothing brand logo brand identity brand identity design branding logo design logos logo
Download color palette

============
Logo Concept
============
1. All caps is to make the logotype bold and authoritative.
2. Square and pointy edges are used to give it a masculine feel.
3. The letters are tightly but elegantly spaced-out to show the quick turnaround time that Saien provides with a professional output.
4. The crossbar of “A” is removed to show that Saien does custom-fit tailoring.

====================
Background Information
====================
Saien provides men's custom-fit eastern wear tailoring.

The main task was to neutralize the ethnic feel attached to the word "Saien" with a modern/western touch.

Therefore, the client did not want us to use any symbol or color that has an ethnic resemblance.

The main target audience is affluent men between the ages of 28 and 60.

ThinSeed
ThinSeed
Brand Identity & Presentation Design Agency

More by ThinSeed

View profile
    • Like