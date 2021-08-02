Sol Korean Restaurant Logo

A restaurant logo for a Korean American restaurant in LA's Koreatown. The restaurant's concept was fusing the new with the old, west and east. It's Korean food but with a California twist. So we designed a visual identity themed around traditional Korean visuals and styles with the hanbok and hairstyle on a girl but with a SoCal attitude. The idea was to build a system around a street art style visual for murals and graphics around the restaurant as well.