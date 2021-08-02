Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sol Korean Restaurant Logo

Sol Korean Restaurant Logo hip female girl sol design brand identity hanbok california logo restaurant korea socal
A restaurant logo for a Korean American restaurant in LA's Koreatown. The restaurant's concept was fusing the new with the old, west and east. It's Korean food but with a California twist. So we designed a visual identity themed around traditional Korean visuals and styles with the hanbok and hairstyle on a girl but with a SoCal attitude. The idea was to build a system around a street art style visual for murals and graphics around the restaurant as well.

