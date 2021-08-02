Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Eiman

I'm joining Unfold!

Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman
  • Save
I'm joining Unfold! product design uxui web design branding badge icon logo career new job design agency unfold
Download color palette

I'm stoked to announce that I will be joining the @unfold team later this month as a Senior Web Designer. It's been a desire of mine for some time to return to client-focused work and it's a total dream to be joining this team. I'm looking forward to collaborating and helping to create awesome stuff!

Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman

More by Alex Eiman

View profile
    • Like