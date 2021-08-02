I'm joining Unfold!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm stoked to announce that I will be joining the @unfold team later this month as a Senior Web Designer. It's been a desire of mine for some time to return to client-focused work and it's a total dream to be joining this team. I'm looking forward to collaborating and helping to create awesome stuff!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.