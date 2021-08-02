Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BOUNCE

BOUNCE print ads billboard bounce advertising branding daily ui challenge 005 daily logo daily logo design challenge daily logo challenge ui
Daily Logo Challenge
Day 34
Design a logo for an App
Company Name: BOUNCE
A company that blocks spam calls

I started out with a logo and developed an icon. Then created some branding examples.

