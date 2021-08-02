Figma: Quick Chat

Figma 's in-file quick chat, feature concept. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had realtime conversations through random text box elements. Sometimes you need to have a 4 sentence conversation with someone who is working in a file with you. Switching back and forth between Slack and Figma takes too long. These types of short conversations can be had inline, and do not warrant a full phone call or Slack message. I would love to see this type of quick chat functionality (or similar) introduced inside of the native @Figma editor.