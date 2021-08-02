Aditya Syaiful

Landing Page Interior

Aditya Syaiful
Aditya Syaiful
  • Save
Landing Page Interior house interior landing page design ux ui
Download color palette

How is everyone!

This time I want to share the results of my exploration of interior websites. Here I raised the theme of a minimalist and modern design.

Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Aditya Syaiful
Aditya Syaiful

More by Aditya Syaiful

View profile
    • Like