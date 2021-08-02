Jordan Andrew Gonzales

Ted Lasso Portrait

Jordan Andrew Gonzales
Jordan Andrew Gonzales
Hire Me
  • Save
Ted Lasso Portrait graphic design digital illustration portrait drawing procreate illustration design
Ted Lasso Portrait graphic design digital illustration portrait drawing procreate illustration design
Download color palette
  1. IMG_0184.png
  2. IMG_0184.jpeg

Mainly testing and workig on some texture here. I think I need to make the texture have a bigger grain and more contrast, and could work on using colors with a bit more contrast and pop.

What do you think?

Jordan Andrew Gonzales
Jordan Andrew Gonzales
Howdy
Hire Me

More by Jordan Andrew Gonzales

View profile
    • Like