Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhinav Sharma

Medi Order - Get Your Medicine Delivered Figma Template

Abhinav Sharma
Abhinav Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello friends
Looking for a UI kit for taking your offline medical business online, medicare got all the things that you need to do so, and take your business to the next level using the power of the Internet and reach mass audiences in no time.

Medi Order got all your needs covered with well researched UX Design that helps you to upload new products, sell them online using the application, helps users through articles, and much more.

This is the perfect fit for anyone, who wants to start their own medicine delivery business or take existing online. Application is designed keeping in mind the latest trends, the behavior of the online consumers that helps you to turn your visitors into paying customers.

The application features a unique design and concept. App provides you with all you need to build your own social media Application and is development ready.
Visit live link: https://themeforest.net/item/medi-order-get-your-medicine-delivered/28339105

--Press L if you like it 🤘🖤
---------Thanks for watching

Abhinav Sharma
Abhinav Sharma
UX/UI Designer. Feel Free to contact me! 💌
Hire Me

More by Abhinav Sharma

View profile
    • Like