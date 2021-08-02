Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
André Lavrador

Loki Burgers Restaurant Pattern

André Lavrador
André Lavrador
Loki Burgers Restaurant Pattern typography pattern branding ideas icon design black yellow restaurant design ideas burger pattern pattern graphic design illustration design branding
Personalised typography pattern for the redesign of loki burgers restaurant identity. See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124544371/Loki-Burgers-Branding

André Lavrador
André Lavrador

