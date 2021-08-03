Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magic Meal Mobile App

Learn Cooking is a unique social platform that helps food lovers to connect with the other food lovers, enabling them to form connections with like-minded people, share recipes, and learn new food recipes.

This App UI kit provides you with a well researched UX Design that delight Your Users with the clean design that everyone loves.

This design is a perfect fit for anyone looking forward to launching their own social media application and build the next Linkedin for the cooking lovers.

The application features a unique design and concept. This App provides you with all you need to build your own social media Application.

UX/UI Designer. Feel Free to contact me! 💌
