Matias Nuñez

Notifications - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 3)

Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez
  • Save
Notifications - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 3) social media notifications windows 11 windows design user interface ui argentina uiux daily ui dailyui challenge
Download color palette

A widget that allows the user to unify all their social media notifications in one place. Inspired in the new Windows 11 interface.

Third challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez

More by Matias Nuñez

View profile
    • Like