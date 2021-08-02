Mily Sin

DailyUI #021 - Home monitoring Dashboard - Quick controls

DailyUI #021 - Home monitoring Dashboard - Quick controls
Day 21 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I've been really into "Anime" bedroom wallpapers recently. If I had a home utility dashboard: air con, dehumidier, air purifier and fan would be my most controlled things.

Lights and things I can do by myself, I don't want to digitalise those!

