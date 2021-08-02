Simeon Zhelev

Kozia Stena Hut

Kozia Stena Hut cyrillic lettering animals herbs totebag hut goat drawing illustration
One of the designs for herbal tote bags, specially developed for Kozia Stena hut.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
