The Wanderer

Title: "The Wanderer"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 29 May, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Mak on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/-GXt64A7e_g
Photo by Kevin Mueller on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/uc-gCuMm93c
Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/a_hPPrncGlQ
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/photo-frames-mockup_3384627.htm#page=1&query=poster%20mockup&position=14

