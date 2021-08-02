Geertje Coopmans

Comversas com o lago

Digital drawing in Procreate. I wanted to use a limited colour palette to get the sensual evening time kind of atmosphere. Toulouse-Lautrec’s (line) drawings and my wish to be hanging out by the water in Brasil inspired this illustration.

