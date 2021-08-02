Ella Timoncheva

Dating App Concept

Ella Timoncheva
Ella Timoncheva
  • Save
Dating App Concept animation messages message concept meeting chatting dating app dating chat logo illustration web app app mobile web ui ux sketch dribbble design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋
Today I made a design concept for a Dating App. Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 😉
************
Design - Sketch App
************
💌 I am open to new projects! miazina.elle@gmail.com
************

Ella Timoncheva
Ella Timoncheva

More by Ella Timoncheva

View profile
    • Like