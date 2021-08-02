Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shahbaz Tahir

Some Mockups

Shahbaz Tahir
Shahbaz Tahir
  • Save
Some Mockups photoshop mockups adobe illustrator branding logodesign
Download color palette

SAUD ALBADAR Branding.
Their tea shop is located in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

Client wants his name In the style of calligraphy Mark incorporated his shop's specialty "Chaye Cup" (Tea Cup).

Let me hear your thoughts 🤔

.........................................

InstagramFacebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Shahbaz Tahir
Shahbaz Tahir

More by Shahbaz Tahir

View profile
    • Like