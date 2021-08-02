Adam Fard
E-Learning SaaS solution

E-Learning SaaS solution elearning saas edtech dashboard ui product design ui ux
Meet Kinteract, a K-12 Learning Management SaaS solution!

The edtech platform provides a myriad of features for parents, teachers and children/students alike, which include assessment, reporting, in-app communication, live lessons and many more.

Full Case Study | LinkedIn | Clutch

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
