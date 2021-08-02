Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chinenye Monanu

Women In Politics

A cros-platform app that strives to help women get into politics. Users can learn about politics and join female organizations to help get started in politics. This was a project I did for the Google UX Design Course.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
