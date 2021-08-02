Chinenye Monanu

Responsive Website For Finding Small Businesses

Responsive Website For Finding Small Businesses graphic design ux ui design app
A responsive website for finding small businesses. A project I did as part of the Google UX Design Course

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
