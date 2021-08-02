Valeria Micolta

Student Dashboard UI

In the process of learning how to use Figma, I had the challenge of creating a student dashboard with the following specs:
1. Student portal Menu
2. Promo banner to upgrade account
3. Welcome message
4. Student Progress
5. Student profile
6. Student Courses
7. Reminders, notification, emails.

Items were created using frames, auto layout, constraints, and components.

⚠️ 3D items were created by Piqo Design and Paperpillar

