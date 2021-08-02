Student Dashboard UI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the process of learning how to use Figma, I had the challenge of creating a student dashboard with the following specs:
1. Student portal Menu
2. Promo banner to upgrade account
3. Welcome message
4. Student Progress
5. Student profile
6. Student Courses
7. Reminders, notification, emails.
Items were created using frames, auto layout, constraints, and components.
⚠️ 3D items were created by Piqo Design and Paperpillar
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.