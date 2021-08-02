Alisa Wonder

Leaderboard Design

Leaderboard Design competition mobile list rank leaderboard design ui app dailyuichallenge dailyui
Hey Dribbblers!
Daily UI Challenge (19/100)
Leaderboard
Press "L" if you like it. <3
My behance: https://www.behance.net/korenskayaaada
My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvonder_tech/

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
