Kizie - A Twitter app for Web(now live)

Hi 👋, it's been a while I posted something here on Dribbble. I've been working on Kizie since last couple months, it's a Twitter app with minimalistic UI but great features that includes:
- Quick media preview
- Saved links
- Analytics
- Undo tweet
- Shortcuts and tons more
- Preview how tweets/threads would look on Twitter before posting
⚡️ You can check it out at – https://kizie.co