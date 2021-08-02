Kizie - A Twitter app for Web(now live)

Hi 👋, it's been a while I posted something here on Dribbble. I've been working on Kizie since last couple months, it's a Twitter app with minimalistic UI but great features that includes:

- Quick media preview

- Saved links

- Analytics

- Undo tweet

- Shortcuts and tons more

- Preview how tweets/threads would look on Twitter before posting

⚡️ You can check it out at – https://kizie.co