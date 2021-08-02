Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marcus Williamson

Sprint for the Print 5K

Working on some 5k art for Sprint for the Prints. The project provides a silver fingerprint charm to families in area hospitals who are grieving the loss of a child.

Senior Graphic Designer for the University of Tennessee

