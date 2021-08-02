Here is a snippet of the Squiz Mental Health Dashboard I designed and ideated.

The MH hub was created for internal purposes for employees to feedback on a regular basis as to how they're feeling, and to seek help if they need support.

Off the back of creating this as an internal system, we have since presented and sold it to multiple universities and governmental establishments.

✅ Simple, daily check-ins by selecting emoji's

✅ Manage your mental health with 'to do' lists

✅ View mood trends

✅ Enjoy free, informative content championed by people and culture depts

✅ Plan and manage therapy sessions

✅ Seek immediate help at rapid pace if you are feeling low