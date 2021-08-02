Sagor

Product Design

Let's look no further if you looking for a modern label & packaging design to wrap your product? I am a professional label & packaging designer and have more than 8 years of working experience. I will professionally design modern product label, box & packaging design to standout them from other competitor brands available in the market.

I can creatively design stickers, box designs, bottle labels, product labels, product packaging and also I will be the perfect guy to do food packaging, cosmetic product packaging and clothing labels for various businesses to sell your products in online websites like Amazon, ebay, Alibaba etc.

