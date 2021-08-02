Neat Games

Skater Dude Spine Animation

Skater Dude Spine Animation stylized cartoon animation illustration character urban skater skateboarding animated loop gif spineanimator spineanimation spine
Drawn in Clip Studio Paint. Rigged and animated in Spine. My first go at trying to add in motion smears.

