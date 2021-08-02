Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nadine Ora

Daily UI 001 | Sign Up Page

Daily UI 001 | Sign Up Page app branding daily ui challenge figma ui ux design ui design daily ui
Hello everyone!
This is my first #DailyUI design created from Figma. It's also my first time using the app as I mostly do my UI designs with Adobe XD. I hope to learn from the community and I hope I get to contribute to your inspirations as well!

AMARA was my previous beauty retail business that I needed to shutdown due to Covid-19, so I'm taking my inspiration from it to create a Skincare Tracker that will help skincare enthusiasts and influencers to track how their routines are doing.

#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
    • Like