DailyUI challenge: Flash Message #011

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What do you think about this squared notifications? Get Waves plugin is a cool things for this kind of background. Hit "L" button if you like it!
It's hard not to be discouraged seeing all this beautiful design people post within #UI challenge, but it's only about our will to learn and become better. So don't hesitate, work hard and determined.
<3