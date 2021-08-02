Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: Flash Message #011

Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova
  • Save
DailyUI challenge: Flash Message #011 graphic design background waves notification app challenge flash message 011 uichallenge dailyui ui figma
Download color palette

What do you think about this squared notifications? Get Waves plugin is a cool things for this kind of background. Hit "L" button if you like it!

It's hard not to be discouraged seeing all this beautiful design people post within #UI challenge, but it's only about our will to learn and become better. So don't hesitate, work hard and determined.

<3

Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova

More by Ekaterina Efremova

View profile
    • Like